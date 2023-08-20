The match review committee has charged Penrith Panthers front-rower James Fisher-Harris following their 40-14 win against the Gold Coast Titans.

Fisher-Harris received a Grade 1 charge for dangerous contact for an incident against Jacob Alick, but he has escaped punishment and will only face a monetary penalty which will be a fine.

This means he will be available to be selected to compete against the Parramatta Eels next Thursday night at BlueBet Stadium as they look to clinch the Minor Premiership. The club is currently in a two-team battle with the Brisbane Broncos as both sides remain on the same exact amount of points.

In what was their eighth consecutive victory, Dylan Edwards, Isaah Yeo, Tyrone Peachey, Thomas Jenkins, Liam Martin and Stephen Crichton all crossed over the line in an easy win. However, Ivan Cleary admitted post-match that the Titans had him worried at some stages throughout the match.

"That was a tough period for sure ... we opened the door for them and they were good enough to step through it and then they just got a bunch of possession, and they're dangerous," he said.

"For us to hold tough for that period and score next ... it was a key moment of the game.

"(It was) a bit up and down, but lots to like and just getting a win at the moment is pleasing."

