Penrith's Taylan May and Spencer Leniu have both been charged by the NRL Match Review Committee for offences during Friday night's qualifying final win over Parramatta.

May was charged for a high tackle on Will Penisini early on in the match, earning a grade 2 charge. The young winger can accept a one game suspension with an early guilty plea, or a two week suspension should he be found guilty at the judiciary.

The 21-year-old was sent to the sin bin and placed on report for the 12th minute tackle, now set to spend at least one week on the sidelines, days after a controversial league decision allowed him to play finals by delaying his two-week suspension until the start of next season.

Leniu meanwhile, was handed a grade 1 charge for his tackle on Isaiah Papali'i. The 22-year-old was given a monetary fine and will be available for Penrith's preliminary final.

Penrith have until 12pm Sunday to enter their pleas for the charges.