NRL Rd 23 - Rabbitohs v Panthers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Taylan May of the Panthers makes a break during the round 23 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Penrith Panthers at Accor Stadium, on August 18, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Penrith's Taylan May and Spencer Leniu have both been charged by the NRL Match Review Committee for offences during Friday night's qualifying final win over Parramatta.

May was charged for a high tackle on Will Penisini early on in the match, earning a grade 2 charge. The young winger can accept a one game suspension with an early guilty plea, or a two week suspension should he be found guilty at the judiciary.

The 21-year-old was sent to the sin bin and placed on report for the 12th minute tackle, now set to spend at least one week on the sidelines, days after a controversial league decision allowed him to play finals by delaying his two-week suspension until the start of next season.

Leniu meanwhile, was handed a grade 1 charge for his tackle on Isaiah Papali'i. The 22-year-old was given a monetary fine and will be available for Penrith's preliminary final.

Penrith have until 12pm Sunday to enter their pleas for the charges.