The Penrith Panthers have confirmed the re-signing of star centre Izack Tago for a further three seasons until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Already contracted until the end of 2025, the long-term extension with the club will see him remain there until the age of 26.

A Saint Marys Saints junior, he has been a sensation since Ivan Cleary handed him his NRL debut in 2021 against the Wests Tigers. While he may not have cemented his spot in the team then, it didn't take him long to do so.

Tago has only played 49 NRL games, despite being a two-time premiership winner and will reach the 50-game milestone this round against the Parramatta Eels on Friday evening.

“I'm extremely happy to re-sign with the club. Even though I was already signed here for a couple of years, it's great to lock in my future at my home club for another few years,” Tago said in a club statement.

“Most of the team are Panthers juniors and we've all got a special relationship, so for me to stay here for as long as I can is something I'm excited about.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the extension will see him earn $750,000 per season, but the contract worth has yet to be confirmed.

“We're excited to see another local junior committing his long-term future to the club, and we're looking forward to seeing him remain in Panthers colours until at least the end of the 2028 season,” Panthers General Manager of Rugby League Shane Elford said.

“Izack's progression is another great example of the build from within mantra of our club. He has come through our junior development system and progressed to the highest level of playing for country.

“We're delighted that he has shown his commitment to the Panthers by re-signing with the club.”