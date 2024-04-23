The Penrith Panthers have confirmed they will take a home match to Mudgee in at least each of the next two seasons.

It means that the Panthers, for at least the next two seasons, will play two home matches in the country, with their existing deal to play a home game in Bathurst running until at least the end of 2028.

Mudgee now joins the list for 2025 and 2026.

Formerly hosting home matches for other clubs, most recently the St George Illawarra Dragons, and the pre-season charity shield, the Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex in the town can hold approximately 10,000 people.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Panthers to Mudgee in 2025 and 2026. This marks the first time the Panthers will play in Mudgee, a testament to the unwavering support from NRL fans across the region," Mudgee Mayor Des Kennedy said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Hosting premiership games is not only a win for sports enthusiasts but also brings significant economic benefits to the region, with thousands of fans expected to travel and spend in the region's towns on accommodation, dining, and retail.”

The Panthers have said the new deal will only continue to extend the club's commitment to country rugby league, with a number of their players and local juniors growing up in the bush before making the transition to Sydney's western-most club.

“Country rugby league is the heart and soul of our sport, and we are passionate about supporting grassroots footy," Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher said.

“The people of the Central West region have truly embraced our club and we are delighted to now enter into this agreement with Mid-Western Regional Council for the next two years.

“Not only will the Panthers play a premiership match in 2025 and 2026 at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex, the club will immerse itself in the Mudgee community with a Play Like a Panther Rugby League Clinic confirmed for each year.”

Penrith's games in Bathurst have so far proven successful with strong support and crowds for the club.

The announcement from the Panthers comes with the club likely set to play their Sydney-based home games in Parramatta for the time period as they prepare for rennovations at their current home in Penrith.

The Panthers have also expressed their desire to host a game in Las Vegas at the start of next season, while they will also likely fight to be one of the home clubs at Magic Round, cutting the amount of games they play in Parramatta while their own stadium is offline.

The three-time defending champions, should they host in Las Vegas and at Magic Round, as well as their two regional games, will only have eight games remaining to be played in the Sydney area.