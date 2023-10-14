Former Penrith Panthers player Matt Stimson has reportedly signed a new contract that will see him join the North Sydney Bears for the 2024 NSW Cup season.

Stimson, who plays as a centre or five-eighth, appeared in 23 games for the Penrith Panthers NSW Cup team in the 2023 season. However, the club couldn't add to their reserve-grade premierships and win back-to-back titles.

During his appearances for the team, he scored 26 points and ran a total of 2270 running metres, averaging 98 per game.

Per The Mole from Wide World of Sports, Stimson has signed with the North Sydney Bears for the upcoming NSW Cup season.

While he wasn't one of the 17 players in the Penrith Panthers 2022 NSW Cup Grand Final winning side against the Canterbury Bulldogs, he was a member of the squad and scored four tries during the season.

The Panthers NSW Cup Grand Final team included the likes of Dolphins centre Robert Jennings, 2023 Dally M Rookie of the Year Sunia Turuva, the halves pairing of Kurt Falls and Sean O'Sullivan, Eels lock J'maine Hopgood and forwards Soni Luke, Lindsay Smith and Preston Riki.

Stimson would also spend time with the Newtown Jets but didn't feature in a single game for the club while he was there. At the Bears, he will contend with duo Kieran Haymana and Toa Mata'afa for the two centre positions in the starting team.

While the North Sydney Bears finished on top of the ladder with 16 wins and 36 points, they would ultimately fall to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2023 NSW Cup Grand Final - losing by four points, 22-18.

