Chanel Harris-Tavita has reportedly sought interest from rival clubs as he falls out of favour at the Warriors ahead of the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old playmaker is out of contract at the end of the year and is yet to be offered an extension at the club, with reports suggesting that his management has sent a letter to opposition clubs to assess their interest in the 37-gamer.

“Harris-Tavita’s manager sent an email out to clubs last week,” The Daily Telegraph’s Brent Read revealed on Triple M.

“He has sort of been on the outer there a little bit in the past year or so.

“They haven’t offered him a new deal. He looks like he will play fullback in Round 1 with Reece Walsh out.

“He is a good versatile player so I’m sure he will find some interest elsewhere. He is too good to be on the scrap heap.

“He is a good enough player to get a start somewhere else. It is strange because he has done a pretty serviceable job there when he has got the chance.

“I’m sure someone will look to pick him up.”

Harris-Tavita made his debut in 2019 after an impressive junior campaign. His rookie year, in which he played 13 matches, saw him score two tries and three try assists.

Benji Marshall agreed with Read's assessment, saying that the 22-year-old should look at other options around the competition.

“They have signed four halves so there is obviously not a spot for him to fit in there,” Marshall said.

“If I was him I would be looking for somewhere else to go as well.

“If I was looking for someone to control a game. Halves and good halves are hard to come by these days so he is definitely someone you would be looking at.

“But worrying signs from the Warriors as well.”

The Warriors will get their season underway on Saturday March 12 against the Dragons on the Sunshine Coast.