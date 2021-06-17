Game I really couldn’t have been gone much better for those in sky blue.

The 50-6 thrashing justified every decision that coach Brad Fittler made, and saw a host of players produce near career-best performances on the night.

The most talked about selection was Tariq Sims. I was one of those who questioned the decision. Sims answered by producing a monster performance in both attack and defence. I’d suggest it was a top two or three game in his entire career.

Jack Wighton‘s ability to slot into the contest across multiple positions more than justified his selection.

Simply put, every player who represented NSW last Wednesday performed to or above expectation.

Fittler could be forgiven for naming an unchanged line up this weekend, however I do expect one change to be made.

Angus Crichton in!

Whether it be Liam Martin or Apisai Koroisau to make way, the Roosters superstar simply cannot be overlooked now that he’s served his suspension and is again available.

Martin did everything asked of him last Wednesday night. He was quiet in terms of running metres but by the time he came on NSW had the game well in hand and were shifting the ball often.

That said, this is Angus Crichton, the player I have been on record saying is the best second-rower in the game. I completely stand by that comment.

Koroisau was in camp as 18th man and has plenty of Origin in his future. He may retain the 18th man spot, however I’d assume Martin will slot in and warm up on the night.

For mine, Crichton comes into the starting line up with Cameron Murray shifted to the bench.

Murray fits the Liam Martin role, in that he can play either in the middle or out wide, and offers some serious impact off the bench.

Tariq Sims‘s performance more than justified his selection for Game II after being the best second-rower in the contest. This despite the selection of names such as Fifita, Kaufusi and Murray.

Watch Origin 1 Reviewed via Rugby League Outlaws

Crichton would have been the first second-rower picked in Game I if he had been available.

I’ve always maintained that the best Origin selection policy is to pick the best team available. Crichton being available dictates this selection.

A friend yesterday suggested you stick with what worked. I don’t disagree, however QLD will be MUCH better in Game II on the back of changes, a better camp and a you’d have to assume desperation, so the Blues should be at their absolute best.

That means bringing in the seven-game, relative veteran at the interstate level in Crichton.

Martin faces a direct matchup with Crichton this Friday night in one of the juiciest subplots imaginable.

If Martin comes out and outplays Crichton then it starts a discussion.

Truthfully however, I’d still go with Crichton though regardless of Friday’s result.

You have to pick the best players available if it doesn’t upset the makeup of the side. Crichton’s entry into the contest brings zero in terms of negative aspects.

That though is the ONLY change Fittler should be contemplating, unless injury forces his hand.

The return of Tommy Turbo was literally match-defining last Wednesday night, while Fittler’s decision to bring Latrell Mitchell back into the Origin arena was a masterstroke.

Both Cleary and Luai had standout performances, with Cleary pretty much confirming he’s the game’s new number one superstar.

The aforementioned Sims shut down every single doubter there may have been. I was happy to eat crow in watching him bash his Maroon counterparts from the get-go.

Damien Cook, who entered the contest under severe scrutiny, had his best game of the season. He tore QLD apart in the ruck and exposed some tired defenders by scooting out of dummy half.

Fittler can sit with his feet up and admire a brilliant job. Albeit a job that is only half done.

Crichton coming in will only shorten the blues favouritism this coming Sunday night.

Camp Opportunity

I’m not exactly sure of the rules regarding players in camp but with the NRL taking a break for rep round next weekend, there’d surely be a temptation to bring some younger players into camp.

Campbell Graham should return following his 19th man selection for game one, while other names I’d be looking to bring in include Matt Burton, Ryan Matterson and Stephen Crichton.

They’re three players I expect to feature for the Blues in the future who would all benefit from training with the league’s most elite.