Parramatta Eels and NSW Blues star forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard will make his professional boxing debut in less than a month after agreeing to take on Jason Taumalolo.

The fight between Campbell-Gillard and Taumalolo will also mark North Queensland Cowboys and international forward Jason Taumalolo's boxing debut as they go head-to-head in the squared ring, per Wide World of Sports.

Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofoa-Solomona is another who will make his boxing debut. The enforcer is confirmed to be taking on Dolphins prop Jarrod Wallace in what is sure to be an entertaining battle.

While the card will include a plethora of current and former NRL stars, the 'Battle on the Reef' card will be headlined by Paulo Aokuso taking on Gabriel Omar Diaz for the IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title.

Aokuso is one of the fastest-rising Australian boxing talents and even competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. However, he would unfortunately only make the Round of 16.

"What an enormous lineup of outstanding athletes we've got set for the Battle on the Reef," Stan's director of sport Ben Kimber said via WWOS.

"From the rising talent of Paulo Aukoso, through to some of the most physically dominant players Australia has seen on the football field, this will be a night to remember from start to finish."

Battle on the Reef Card (to date)

Tevita Pangai Junior vs Frank Amato

Junior Paulo vs Ben Hannant

Justin Hodges vs Matt Cooper

Nelson Asofoa-Solomona vs Jarrod Wallace

Reagan Campbell-Gillard vs Jason Taumalolo

Paulo Aokuso vs Gabriel Omar Diaz for the IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title.