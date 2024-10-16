Cronulla Sharks forward Oregon Kaufusi has made a decision on his immediate future after it was revealed that he had a mutual option in his contract for the 2025 NRL season.

The only member of the Sharks roster to play in an NRL Grand Final, Kaufusi was one of the club's most consistent forwards this season and has continually delivered on the field, especially during the opening 30 minutes of matches.

According to sources speaking on the condition of anonymity, Zero Tackle can reveal that Kaufusi has triggered the option in his contract that will see him remain at the Cronulla Sharks for the 2025 NRL season.

The retention of Kaufusi will see him create a formidable partnership with recruit Addin Fonua-Blake next season, who will be joining from the New Zealand Warriors.

"He's under the radar," Cronulla Sharks head coach Craig Fitzgibbon said about Kaufusi.

"He's started most games for us this year, and he's had a couple of games where he's played the entire first half, so he's getting more mature with his footy and starting to realise what he's capable of...he's been strong for most of the year."

In what will be his third season with the Sharks after joining from the Parramatta Eels, Kaufusi has made 116 career appearances, 45 of which came from his time playing under Craig Fitzgibbon.

An Australian Schoolboys representative, he is a former NSW Blues representative at the U16s, U18s and U20s levels and has managed five international matches for Samoa.

Speaking to Zero Tackle earlier this year, he credited his daughter and partner with helping him transition from Parramatta to the Shire and is loving being a father.

"My daughter's kept me grounded. She's been awesome," he said in September.

"My partner's been awesome and it's just keeping me on my toes, keeping me an honest man and loving fatherhood.

"She's almost at the one-year mark, and it's been the best 11 months of my life. Hopefully I can pass on some experience that I've learned in the first year (to some of the future fathers on the team)."