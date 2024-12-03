The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the re-signing of Tom Eisenhuth on a one-year deal, leaving just a single spot on their Top 30 roster for 2025.
The club has also confirmed that Cody Ramsey, who is continuing in his long-term bid to return from a debilitating illness, will not feature in the Top 30 in 2025.
Under an agreement with the NRL, he will have his contract paid for by the Dragons and continue to train with the club in whichever way his health allows.
Eisenhuth's re-signing has long been rumoured, but the Dragons have only now confirmed it as they work through pre-season training.
The former Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm player was one of the unsung heroes for the Dragons in 2024, who, under the coaching of Shane Flanagan, was in the mix for the finals for much of the season despite many pre-season predictions had them picking up the wooden spoon.
In addition to Eisenhuth's return for another season, all of Dylan Egan, Hamish Stewart, Finau Latu and Loko Pasifiki Tonga make the transition into the Top 30.
There is particular excitement around Pasifiki Tonga, who is one of the best young props in the game and played for the New South Wales-under 19 team during the 2024 junior State of Origin match.
Former Australian Schoolboys lock forward Finau Latu, second-rower Dylan Egan and another lock forward in Hamish Stewart will also all contend for match time in 2024 in a Dragons side which has seen plenty of changes over the off-season.
Zac Lomax and Ben Hunt have departed the club, while the experienced trio of Damien Cook, Clint Gutherson and Valentine Holmes, as well as replacement halfback Lachlan Ilias, have all arrived at the joint-venture.
St George Illawarra have also confirmed their development list for 2025, which features Ben Murdoch-Masila as he prepares for life after rugby league and Lykhan King-Togia, who debuted in the halves last season and could play plenty of matches this year.
The Dragons open their 2025 campaign against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Kogarah.
Dragons Best17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Clint Gutherson
2. Tyrell Sloan
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Moses Suli
5. Christian Tuipulotu
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Lachlan Ilias
8. Jack de Belin
9. Damien Cook
10. Francis Molo
11. Jaydn Su'A
12. Luciano Leilua
13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
Interchange
14. Jacob Liddle
15. Hame Sele
16. Tom Eisenhuth
17. Toby Couchman
Rest of squad
18. Corey Allan
19. Ryan Couchman
20. Dylan Egan
21. Viliami Fifita
22. Sione Finau
23. Finau Latu
24. Blake Lawrie
25. Michael Molo
26. Mikaele Ravalawa
27. Hamish Stewart
28. Loko Pasifiki Tonga
29. Mathew Feagai
30. No player signed.