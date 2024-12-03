The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the re-signing of Tom Eisenhuth on a one-year deal, leaving just a single spot on their Top 30 roster for 2025.

The club has also confirmed that Cody Ramsey, who is continuing in his long-term bid to return from a debilitating illness, will not feature in the Top 30 in 2025.

Under an agreement with the NRL, he will have his contract paid for by the Dragons and continue to train with the club in whichever way his health allows.

Eisenhuth's re-signing has long been rumoured, but the Dragons have only now confirmed it as they work through pre-season training.

The former Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm player was one of the unsung heroes for the Dragons in 2024, who, under the coaching of Shane Flanagan, was in the mix for the finals for much of the season despite many pre-season predictions had them picking up the wooden spoon.

In addition to Eisenhuth's return for another season, all of Dylan Egan, Hamish Stewart, Finau Latu and Loko Pasifiki Tonga make the transition into the Top 30.

There is particular excitement around Pasifiki Tonga, who is one of the best young props in the game and played for the New South Wales-under 19 team during the 2024 junior State of Origin match.

Former Australian Schoolboys lock forward Finau Latu, second-rower Dylan Egan and another lock forward in Hamish Stewart will also all contend for match time in 2024 in a Dragons side which has seen plenty of changes over the off-season.

Zac Lomax and Ben Hunt have departed the club, while the experienced trio of Damien Cook, Clint Gutherson and Valentine Holmes, as well as replacement halfback Lachlan Ilias, have all arrived at the joint-venture.

St George Illawarra have also confirmed their development list for 2025, which features Ben Murdoch-Masila as he prepares for life after rugby league and Lykhan King-Togia, who debuted in the halves last season and could play plenty of matches this year.

The Dragons open their 2025 campaign against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Kogarah.

Dragons Best17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Clint Gutherson

2. Tyrell Sloan

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Moses Suli

5. Christian Tuipulotu

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Lachlan Ilias

8. Jack de Belin

9. Damien Cook

10. Francis Molo

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Interchange

14. Jacob Liddle

15. Hame Sele

16. Tom Eisenhuth

17. Toby Couchman

Rest of squad

18. Corey Allan

19. Ryan Couchman

20. Dylan Egan

21. Viliami Fifita

22. Sione Finau

23. Finau Latu

24. Blake Lawrie

25. Michael Molo

26. Mikaele Ravalawa

27. Hamish Stewart

28. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

29. Mathew Feagai

30. No player signed.