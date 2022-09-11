There's no shortage of ex-NRL players either plying their trade as a head coach or rising the ranks to get there, however, South Sydney centre Campbell Graham isn't taking Jason Demetriou's knowledge lightly.

There have been over 50 NRL head coaches to play at least 10 first-grade games, yet, very, very few featured predominantly in the centres.

In fact, just three.

Demetriou, who registered over 250 Super League games between Widnes and Wakefield, joins Paul McGregor and Josh Hannay as the only three to transition into the top job after spending their careers in the three-quarter line.

Over 60% of the coaches that played first-grade spent their playing days in the spine, so 23 year-old Graham knows the opportunity to be coached by someone in his position doesn't come around too often.

"(Demetriou) can shed light on his own experience," Graham told AAP.

"There have definitely been little tips along the way, even things like tackle technique and tackle selection in certain positions of the game, which has helped me immensely.