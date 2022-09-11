There's no shortage of ex-NRL players either plying their trade as a head coach or rising the ranks to get there, however, South Sydney centre Campbell Graham isn't taking Jason Demetriou's knowledge lightly.
There have been over 50 NRL head coaches to play at least 10 first-grade games, yet, very, very few featured predominantly in the centres.
In fact, just three.
Demetriou, who registered over 250 Super League games between Widnes and Wakefield, joins Paul McGregor and Josh Hannay as the only three to transition into the top job after spending their careers in the three-quarter line.
Over 60% of the coaches that played first-grade spent their playing days in the spine, so 23 year-old Graham knows the opportunity to be coached by someone in his position doesn't come around too often.
"(Demetriou) can shed light on his own experience," Graham told AAP.
"There have definitely been little tips along the way, even things like tackle technique and tackle selection in certain positions of the game, which has helped me immensely.
"He's one of the smartest footy heads I've ever come across."
Graham is a defensive specialist when it comes to plying his trade, however, the centre is averaging over 140 metres a game, more try-assists than any other career year, and should consider himself unlucky not to earn one of the two vacant New South Wales centre spots earlier this year.
While Graham praises Demetriou for his specialised knowledge, it appears the feeling are mutual, with the rookie Rabbitoh coach holding a massive opinion over the local junior.
"When we have the ball, he is one of the best yardage carriers in the game and he's one of the best yardage defenders in the game as well," he told the AAP.
"His ability to pick the (opposition) back five up and run them and get our team on the front foot defensively is huge."
"He's made for finals as I've said before, and that Origin type of footy.
"He is that kind of player".
Graham will oppose Drew Hutchison in their elimination final, buoyed after missing last week's stadium opener with delayed concussion symptoms, though is a certain starter for Sunday's clash.