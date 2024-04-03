It has been nearly two and a half years since Justin Olam was named the Dally M Centre of the Year, and in his opening two games with the Wests Tigers, he has seemingly reignited the form that saw him become one of the best outside back players in the NRL.

Once touted as the backbone of the Melbourne Storm's backline, no one would have guessed in 2021 that he would exit the club, but the premiership-winning centre found himself spending a significant period of last season in the QLD Cup.

Plagued by injuries and inconsistent form throughout last season, Olam was let go by the Storm ahead of this season after moving down the club's pecking order. It was then that he would make the switch to the Tigers in a surprising swap deal involving Shawn Blore.

However, when he joined the Tigers, he still had no idea when he would return to the field after a significant injury to his left knee, in which he had to have his leg drained due to fluid build-up.

Thankful for the Wests Tigers and Benji Marshall believing in him, he aims to repay them by reclaiming the form that saw him earn the Dally M Centre of the Year award.

"I didn't know when I was going to be back. It was a bit of some days it's really good and some days it's really bad," Olam told Zero Tackle.

"I just want to give back to Benji and the Tigers for believing in me because when they spoke to me I wasn't 100 per cent healthy and I wasn't ready and fit enough to play footy but they've obviously believed in me and they brought me here and they put in the work, so thanks to them for that.

"My goal is to be myself and play freely but in saying that (I want) to give back to the Tigers."

Reborn in the Wests Tigers jumper, the centre has claimed three tries in two games - which included a double on Easter Monday against the Parramatta Eels - made six tackle busts, three line breaks and is averaging 161 run metres per game to begin the season.

Creating a lethal combination with Lachlan Galvin down the left edge, his ability in defence is not outshined by his ability in attack. A human highlight reel, Olam has been ferocious in defence and admitted that it was an area that he attempted to work on during the pre-season.

"Last year, I was a little bit injured, and then I dropped down on my defence a little bit.

"I pride myself on defence. That's what I wanted to bring to this team is to be defensively better."

Following the game against the Parramatta Eels, where he walked away with a double, head coach Benji Marshall spoke about what he brings to the club and the main decision behind recruiting him ahead of this season.

"We love what Justin brings. You know what you're going to get every week, a lot of passion, and he wears his heart on his sleeve," said Marshall.

"Most importantly he brings us energy to the team whenever he touches the ball, the players on the back of it lift and when he defends he puts everything into every tackle and the players lift.

"It's why we signed him - his experience and energy and he's been outstanding for us in the last two games."