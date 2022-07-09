It's been a tumultuous 12 months for South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell, however, his fortunes changed in Friday night's 40-28 win over the Newcastle Knights, completing a pair of career firsts.

After declining New South Wales selection to focus on repaying the Rabbitohs' faith in him, Mitchell was rewarded by head coach Jason Demetriou, named captain for the first time in his seven-year first-grade career.

Mitchell was impressive in just his second game back from a long-term hamstring injury, producing two try-assists, six tackle breaks, a linebreak and six goals in his maiden performance with the 'C' next to his name.

Though he said he wouldn't consider full-time captaincy while Cameron Murray is at the club, there's no doubt it was a role that Latrell enjoyed taking on alongside the other senior players.

"I definitely got a kick out of being up the top and leading the boys but I saw a lot of (other) leaders out there also," the Souths star stated.

While the captaincy was Mitchell's big talking point, playing his first NRL game alongside brother Shaq is something the fullback will hold just as high.

"It was emotional. It was just like seeing him back home when we were playing in Taree. He was straight off the back fence. That's how he is" Mitchell said in his post-game press conference.

"He's got some skill and it's about building minutes in him now and I'm sure you'll all be able to see what I see and what coach sees. I can't wait for that."

Not playing again until next Sunday, it's presumed the South Sydney Origin trio in Damien Cook, Jai Arrow and Cameron Murray will back up for their Round 18 clash with the Bulldogs, meaning Murray will resume the captaincy, something Latrell is eager for.

"You know what you're going to get out of a leader and that's Cam Murray. He's definitely up there as one of the greatest I've ever played with."