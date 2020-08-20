Roosters star Luke Keary has officially put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with the club.

The new deal will tie the 28-year old to the Tricolours until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson was thrilled to see Keary recommit to the club.

“Luke is a leader and a student of the game who brings energy to everything he does. He’s also a good person, so it’s great news that he will continue to play his important role here at the Roosters in the coming years,” Robinson told roosters.com.au.

Keary has played 148 first grade games, including 85 for the Roosters after crossing from the Rabbitohs at the end of 2016.