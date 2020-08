Roosters star Luke Keary has officially put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with the club.

The new deal will tie the 28-year old to the Tricolours until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson was thrilled to see Keary recommit to the club.

โ€œLuke is a leader and a student of the game who brings energy to everything he does. Heโ€™s also a good person, so itโ€™s great news that he will continue to play his important role here at the Roosters in the coming years,โ€ Robinson told roosters.com.au.

Keary has played 148 first grade games, including 85 for the Roosters after crossing from the Rabbitohs at the end of 2016.