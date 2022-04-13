Father-son duo Nathan and Ivan Cleary have officially put pen to paper with the Penrith Panthers, re-signing until the end of the 2027 season.

The club confirmed Ivan Cleary will remain in his role as head coach until the end of the 2027 season on a four-year extension, having previously been signed with the club until the end of the 2023 season on a five-year deal that he signed at the beginning of 2019.

It's believed his contract has also been upgraded, having briefly considered retiring at the end of 2023.

It comes following last year's premiership win for the Panthers - the club's first since 2003 - as well as a grand final appearance in 2020.

Nathan, on the other hand, who is currently one of the club's co-captains, had more than two years remaining on his deal where he was locked in until the end of 2024.

His three-year extension will also keep him locked in at the club until the end of the 2027 season, with the contract believed to be around $1 million per season.

That could increase if the salary cap increases during his time at the club according to reports.

Nathan will be 29 by the time the deal expires.

Penrith District Rugby League Football Club CEO Matt Cameron said the club were overjoyed with the news.

"Where our club and the NRL team sit at the moment comes down to good governance, disciplined decision making and a great culture," Cameron said.

"Since returning to the club, Ivan has been able to provide an environment for both players and staff to flourish. His desire to make our club a source of community pride is unquestionable.

"With respect to Nathan, he epitomises what we stand for as a development club and our built from within strategy.

"Having Ivan and Nathan at the club long term futureproofs the Panthers for years to come."

It's understood Nathan has taken around $300,000 per season less than what he could have fielded on the open market to remain in Penrith colours, with the club still attempting to balance their salary cap - despite the fact they will lose Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau at season's end.

That follows the losses of Kurt Capewell and Matt Burton this season, however the club have recently handed out sizeable contracts to Dylan Edwards, Stephen Crichton, James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Isaah Yeo among others.

The re-signing of the Clearys however will allow the club to build their long-term roster around the duo after a 5-0 start to the 2022 campaign.