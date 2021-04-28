Canterbury have confirmed the signing of Panthers centre Brent Naden to a two-year contract.

Naden will head to Belmore to reunite with former assistant coach Trent Barrett, with his deal lasting until the end of the 2023 season.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured for the Panthers this season and has a total of 30 NRL matches to his career after making his debut in 2019, scoring 20 tries since.

The powerful centre will join teammate Matt Burton and Melbourne Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr in heading to the Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 season in what has been another impressive coup for Canterbury.

Speaking on the club website, Bulldogs chief executive Aaron Warburton expressed his delight of the signing following the official announcement.

“Adding someone of Brent’s ability to our backline is tremendous news for our Members and fans, as we build towards the future,” he said.

“Brent is a proven try scorer, with a phenomenal strike rate in his NRL career so far, and we believe that he will be part of a great backline for next season and beyond.

“He has an excellent relationship with Trent Barrett and the potential to continue to improve. We look forward to what Brent will bring to the Bulldogs, and are pleased that we have added another vital piece to the squad that we are putting together to take this club forward.”

Naden has been named as a reserve for the Panthers’ Round 8 clash with Manly on Saturday, while the Bulldogs will be looking to make it two wins in a row as they face the Eels this weekend.