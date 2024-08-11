Off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, outside back Bailey Simonsson has reportedly made a call on his future after being linked with several clubs.

Ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, Simonson's future remains unknown as he is still yet to sign a contract for next year as the Parramatta Eels look to rebuild their roster under Jason Ryles.

A versatile outside back with 95 appearances under his belt, he has previously been linked with the North Queensland Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters, with the former being the favourite for his signature.

It is understood that his management sat down with the Cowboys in the past to discuss a potential move to Townsville.

While he was initially not guaranteed to remain at the Eels, it is understood that things have changed and he is set to re-sign with them on a three-year contract, per The Daily Telegraph.

The rumoured deal will see him remain on the team until the end of the 2027 NRL season, along with four other players: Dylan Brown, Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses, and Maika Sivo.

However, Brown, Moses, and Sivo all have options in their contracts, meaning they are not guaranteed to remain at the Eels for the respective season. The latter two have been linked with an exit from the club in recent weeks.

After starting his career with the Canberra Raiders, Simonsson joined the Eels ahead of the 2022 season and found his best form with the club, but he has been continuously plagued with injuries throughout his career.

Before being ruled out for the rest of the season in Round 13, his season stats include ten matches, four tries, 41 tackle busts, five line-breaks and 1218 total running metres (averaging 121 running metres per match).