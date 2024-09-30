New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) have officially released Michael Maguire as the head coach of the NSW Blues, which will allow him to take up a new opportunity with an NRL club.

Immediately released from his contract with the Blues, he has been appointed as the head coach of the Brisbane Broncos on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Last coaching in the NRL for the Wests Tigers, his coaching resume also includes being the head coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wigan Warriors and New Zealand Kiwis on the international stage.

During this time, he won the 2024 State of Origin Shield and NRL Premiership in 2014, breaking a 43-year drought and a Super League title and Challenge Cup victory overseas in the United Kingdom.

“The Broncos are one of rugby league's great clubs and it will be an honour to step into the role of Head Coach," Maguire said.

“The Broncos organisation has a high expectation on everything it does. It's built a great history and shown the strength of what a club can be and what it can mean to fans. Playing my part in the great vision of what the Broncos stand for is the exciting part for me.

"We want the members to turn up and be proud of the way we play, proud of their team. I can't wait to get started in Brisbane.”

A former premiership-winning NRL coach with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the coaching position and has a great relationship with halfback Adam Reynolds.

Linked with the Parramatta Eels coaching job before dropping out of the race, he has amassed 303 first-grade games of coaching experience over the years.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience across more than two decades of coaching and he has tasted success at club, state and international level," Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said.

"We believe he is the right man to fill the role of Head Coach at the Broncos to take our current playing group forward.

“We are looking forward to Michael supporting our football program as they get to work on preparations for 2025.”