Canterbury have reportedly put forward a multi-year offer to contracted Sydney Rooster forward Terrell May.

May, who has played 26 games for the tri-colours since making his debut in 2022, is signed at Bondi until the end of the coming season and is in a position to assess his options elsewhere for 2025.

The Chooks prop recently revealed on the Bloke in a Bar podcast with Denan Kemp that he would be open to exiting the Roosters if a move to join his brothers, Taylan and Tyrone, arose.

"100 per cent. I want to be honest here. My talks are with whoever wants to sign us three brothers. That's where I want to be at," May said.

"Robbo [Roosters coach Trent Robinson] knows too. I haven't hid it from him. Whichever club wants three brothers, that's where I'll be at.

"We are all off [contract] at the same time."

One of Taylan, a premiership player with Penrith, or Tyrone, who is plying his trade in the Super League, would also need to swap clubs to see all three reunite.

The Bulldogs could be prepared to lure one-third of the May trio to Belmore, with News Corp revealing an offer has been tabled to Terrell.

It is understood that May's management has shopped the 24-year-old to rival clubs, who would need to cough up at least $500,000 per season for his services.

Opportunities at Bondi could be harder to come by in 2024 with the arrival of former Penrith prop Spencer Leniu ahead of the coming season.

While the Roosters are keen to retain May, the Bulldogs are in need of bolstering their forward options and would gain a promising forward asset with the addition of the Blacktown native.

Like his brothers, May was a junior with Penrith and would be familiar with Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo, who has managed to lure multiple Panthers players to the blue and white, including star flyer Stephen Crichton.

Both Tyrone and Taylan would again be in competition with Crichton for back spots if they were to also be on Canterbury's radar and secure moves to the NSW club.