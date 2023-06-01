The NSW Blues have been forced into a late change ahead of tonight's Women's State of Origin opening game as winger Tiana Penitani will miss the game due to a hamstring strain.

Penitani suffered the injury during preparation camp and was unable to complete the captain's run yesterday before being ruled out today.

The injury forces the Blues to reshuffle their team, with coach Kylie Hilder to announce her replacement an hour before kick-off. Penitani's exclusion will mark the first State of Origin game she has missed since 2019.

With Teagan Berry and Qunicy Dodd in the extended squad, one of them will take Penitani's spot in the side, but it is currently unknown who it will be.

Berry is the obvious choice, as she plays on the wing for the Dragons in a direct swap. Scoring two tries in the annual City vs Country game this year, if she does appear, it will mark her Origin debut.