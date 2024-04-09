The NSW Cup will enter its sixth round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

Brodie Jones

Newcastle Knights

In: James Bradley, Mitchell New
Out: Fletcher Sharpe, Temple Kalepo

1. David Armstrong
2. Laitia Moceidreke
3. Fletcher Myers
4. Kyle McCarthy
5. James Bradley
6. Will Pryce
7. Tyson Gamble
8. Jed Cartwright
9. Zach Herring
10. Sebastian Su'a
11. Thomas Cant (c)
12. Elijah Salesa Ieaumoana
13. Brodie Jones

Interchange
14. Mitchell New
15. Paul Bryan
16. Callan Burgess
17. Jaxson Rahme

Reserves
18. Brock Greacen

Sydney Roosters

In: Callum Gromek, Harry McKeon, Michael Coleman, Max McCathie, Meli Nasau, Tayson Fakaosi, Phoenix Steinwede
Out: Tyler Moriarty, Lewis Murphy, Zach Dockar-Clay, Fetalaiga Pauga, Salesi Foketi, Corey Ross

1. Callum Gromek
5. Turoa Williams
3. Kyron Fekitoa
4. Ethan Clark-Wood
18. Harry McKeon
6. Coby Thomas
7. Hugo Savala
8. Dylan Napa (c)
9. Michael Coleman
10. Taylor Losalu
11. Max McCathie
12. Meli Nasau
13. Siua Wong

Interchange
14. Benaiah Ioelu
15. Falefa Letoi
16. Tayson Fakaosi
17. Phoenix Steinwede

Reserves
20. Corey Ross

