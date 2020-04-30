NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has declared he “definitely” wouldn’t name disgraced trio Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell and Nathan Cleary if he was picking his State of Origin team this week.

The rugby league legend said it would be hard to pick them in six months too.

The threesome came under fire earlier in the week for breaking strict social distancing rules – Addo-Carr and Mitchell for taking part in a camping trip near Taree on the weekend and Cleary for having a group of his sister’s friends at his home on Anzac Day.

The NRL hit Addo-Carr and Mitchell with $50,000 fines and and Cleary was handed a $10,000, all of which are suspended 60 per cent for the rest of the season.

The trio were also given one-match suspensions.

Asked on Wide World of Sports Radio if he would name the trio in an Origin series, Fittler replied: “If I was picking the team right now, definitely not.”

He added that the repercussions of their actions stretches far beyond their own punishments.

“What they’ve done is not only put themselves under pressure, they’ve put their teammates under pressure, their club team, they’ve obviously put their representative jerseys under pressure and they’ve put their coaches under pressure,” he said.

“We’ve got to deal with the fact ‘do we pick them? Then all of a sudden for the first couple of days at training it’s all about them (in the media) and whether we’ve picked them or haven’t picked them.

“That’s why it’s easy to say sometimes ‘You know what, go and have a rest, go and see what you can do for your club’.”

Fittler also challenged the people filming the NRL stars in the incidents.

“What are they thinking, how stupid are people?

“Why on earth do you need to get recognition out of phones? It’s crazy.”