Samoan international playmaker Pauline Piliae-Rasabale has decided to switch teams for the upcoming NRLW season, becoming the latest player to exit the Wests Tigers.

After spending the past two seasons with the Wests Tigers NRLW, Piliae-Rasabale has decided to make the move to the Gold Coast Titans NRLW on a one-year contract for the 2025 NRLW season.

A talented playmaker, she has made 18 appearances in the competition and was an elite athlete in rugby union, where she played for the Wallaroos and netball, in which she played for New South Wales before joining the 13-man code.

"I'm really excited to be joining the club and playing under Murph," she said.

"I can't wait to learn so much off her and be a sponge, take everything in that she says and build a strong connection with her."

Her arrival at the Gold Coast will see her link up with Samoan international teammates Evania Pelite and Sienna Lofipo after she helped them qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup after going unbeaten at the 2024 Pacific Championships.

"Pauline's leadership and composure will be a huge asset for our side and her versatility will be invaluable with her ability to play in several key positions - especially with such a strong kicking game," coach Karyn Murphy said.

"I'm really looking forward to her becoming a Titan this season."

