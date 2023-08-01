All ten teams have confirmed their teams for Round 3 in the NRLW competition.

The nine-round competition has seen newcomers the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans get off to undefeated starts, and they will be looking to extend those runs this weekend, with the Tigers taking on the Canberra Raiders and the Titans making the trip to the Shire to play the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

The round gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday as the Sydney Roosters play the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The first derby between the Cowboys and Broncos is also set to be played, while Parramatta will look for their first win on Sunday at home against the Newcastle Knights.

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Sydney Roosters

1. Corban Baxter 2. Brydie Parker 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Jayme Fressard 6. Tarryn Aiken 7. Jocelyn Kelleher 8. Millie Boyle 9. Keeley Davis 10. Teuila Fotu-Moala 11. Amelia Pasikala 12. Olivia Kernick 13. Keilee Joseph

Interchange: 14. Shawden Burton 15. Grace Hamilton 16. Lexi Kiriwi 17. Otesa Pule 18. Joeli Morris 19. Mia Wood 20. Tyler Bentley 21. Lily Rogan 22. Kalosipani Hopoate

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Teagan Berry 2. Margot Vella 3. Keele Browne 4. Bobbi Law 5. Cortez Te Pau 6. Tyla Nathan-Wong 7. Raecene Mcgregor 8. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 9. Kaarla Cowan 10. Roxy Murdoch 11. Sara Sautia 12. Shenai Lendill 13. Alexis Tauaneai

Interchange: 14. Sophie Clancy 15. Ella Koster 16. Tara McGrath-West 17. Maddison Weatherall 18. Zali Hopkins 19. Cheynoah Amone 20. Renee Targett 21. Macie Carlile 22. Sarah Riorden

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Francesca Goldthorp 2. Vitalina Naikore 3. Jasmine Peters 4. Shellie Long 5. Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly 6. Krystal Blackwell 7. Kirra Dibb 8. Tallisha Harden 9. Emma Manzelmann 10. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith 11. Shaniah Power 12. Bree Chester 13. Makenzie Weale

Interchange: 14. Sera Koroi 15. Sareka Mooka 16. China Polata 17. April Ngatupuna 18. Jetaya Faifua 19. Merewalesi Rokouono 21. Jessikah Reeves 22. Essay Banu 24. Tahlulah Tillett

Brisbane Broncos

1. Hayley Maddick 2. Lauren Dam 3. Mele Hufanga 4. Shenae Ciesiolka 5. Toni Hunt 6. Gayle Broughton 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Annetta Nuuausala 9. Destiny Brill 10. Brianna Clark 11. Tazmin Gray 12. Romy Teitzel 13. Mariah Denman

Interchange: 14. Jada Ferguson 15. Filomina Hanisi 16. Chelsea Lenarduzzi 17. Jasmine Fogavini 18. Lavinia Gould 19. Grace Griffin 20. Breanna Eales 21. Keisha-Leigh Coolwell

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Cronulla Sharks

1. Andie Robinson 2. Annessa Biddle 3. Tiana Penitani 4. Kiana Takairangi 5. Cassie Staples 6. Emma Tonegato 7. Tayla Preston 8. Ellie Johnston 9. Quincy Dodd 10. Chloe Saunders 11. Talei Holmes 12. Vanessa Foliaki 13. Brooke Anderson

Interchange: 14. Sereana Naitokatoka 15. Fiona Jahnke 16. Tegan Dymock 17. Jazmon Tupou Witchman 19. Fatafehi Hanisi 20. Maddie Studdon 21. Jada Taylor 22. Georgia Ravics 23. Holli Wheeler

Gold Coast Titans

1. Evania Pelite 2. Destiny Mino-Sinapati 3. Jaime Chapman 4. Niall Williams-Guthrie 5. Emily Bass 6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu 7. Sienna Lofipo 8. Shannon Mato 9. Lauren Brown 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Zara Canfield 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Georgia Hale

Interchange: 14. Brittany Breayley-Nati 15. Stephanie Hancock 16. Rilee Jorgensen 17. Dannii Perese 18. Kaitlyn Phillips 19. Laikha Clarke 20. Sophie Buller 21. Hailee-Jay Maunsell 22. Karina Brown

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Parramatta Eels

1. Abbi Church 2. Zali Fay 3. Mahalia Murphy 4. Cassey Tohi-Hiku 5. Monique Donovan 6. Pihuka Berryman-Duff 7. Rosemarie Beckett 8. Talesha O'neill 9. Rueben Cherrington 10. Ruby-Jean Kennard 11. Amelia Mafi 12. Shontelle Stowers 13. Kennedy Cherrington

Interchange: 14. Capri Paekau 15. Nakia Davis-Welsh 16. Shannon Muru 17. Madeline Jones 18. Tyla Amiatu 19. Kyra Simon 20. Kimberley Hunt 21. Kelsey Clark 22. Elsie Albert

Newcastle Knights

1. Tamika Upton 2. Sheridan Gallagher 3. Shanice Parker 4. Abigail Roache 5. Jasmine Strange 6. Georgia Roche 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Rima Butler 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Simone Karpani 11. Caitlan Johnston 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Hannah Southwell

Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard 15. Kayla Romaniuk 16. Laishon Albert-Jones 17. Tayla Predebon 18. Felila Kia 19. Tiana Davison 20. Jayde Herdegen 21. Tamerah Leati 22. Viena Tinao

Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers

Canberra Raiders

1. Apii Nicholls 2. Madison Bartlett 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti 4. Mackenzie Wiki 5. Shakiah Tungai 6. Zahara Temara 7. Ash Quinlan 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines 9. Chante Temara 10. Sophie Holyman 11. Monalisa Soliola 12. Hollie Dodd 13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes 15. Grace Kemp 16. Kerehitina Matua 17. Tara Reinke 18. Elise Smith 19. Ahlivia Ingram 20. Ella Ryan 21. Ua Ravu 22. Jessica Gentle

Wests Tigers

1. Botille Vette-Welsh 2. Jakiya Whitfeld 3. Rikeya Horne 4. Leianne Tufuga 5. Josephine Lenaz 6. Pauline Piliae 7. Emily Curtain 8. Sarah Togatuki 9. Ebony Prior 10. Christian Pio 11. Kezie Apps 12. Eliza Siilata 13. Najvada George

Interchange: 14. Sophie Curtain 15. Losana Lutu 16. Taylor Osborne 17. Folau Vaki 18. Jessica Kennedy 19. Rebecca Pollard 20. Bianca Bennetts 21. Salma Nour 22. Imogen Gobran