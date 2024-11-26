The Parramatta Eels NRLW have confirmed that star winger Zali Fay has signed a new contract extension with the club.

Already signed until the end of next season, the Eels and Fay have come to an agreement that will see her remain at the club for a further season until the end of the 2026 NRLW season.

“Look, I'm absolutely stoked to be staying in Paradise,” said Fay.

“As a one-club player, wearing this jersey again means a lot to me, it would feel wrong to be anywhere else.

“I'm excited that I get this opportunity. It's been a couple of years in the making, but I feel as if we are closer than ever. This season is definitely something I'm looking forward to, and so should our fans."

A standout performer in the Eels jumper, Fay has been with the club for the past three seasons and even featured in the 2022 NRLW Grand Final against the Knights.

An U18s NSW Blues representative, she recently played her 25th match in the competition and won the 2024 Dally M NRLW Try of the Year for an incredible four-pointer against the Sydney Roosters NRLW.

“Zali is not only an exceptional athlete but also a vital part of our club's culture,” GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

“Her skills on the field and commitment to her fitness and the team make her a key player as we continue to strengthen our NRLW program.

Embed from Getty Images

Parramatta Eels 2025 Player Movements and Squad