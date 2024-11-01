The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have extended the contracts of three players ahead of next year's 2025 NRLW season.

Sienna Lofipo and Sarina Masaga have both taken up the options in their contracts for next season, and the club has announced that they have further extended their deals until the end of the 2026 season.

Laikha Clarke has also signed a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2026 season. The trio are currently competing for Samoa in the 2024 Pacific Championships.

Ruled out for the opening four rounds with a PCL injury, Lofipo made the switch to lock this year and has been a key piece in their forward pack.

“Sienna has had her challenges with injuries this season, but I'm really excited to have her grow with us as a Titan for the next two seasons,” coach Karyn Murphy said.

RELATED >> 2025 NRLW Player Movements and Squads

“She has gained so much experience at such a young stage of her career and its testament to her attitude to want to continually get better every day.

“Having graduated from our Future Titans pathway, it's important to keep our homegrown talent on the Gold Coast and it's great Sienna wants to remain at the Titans long-term.”

Embed from Getty Images

Laikha Clarke, recently called up to make her international debut for Samoa, is also a key factor in the forward pack.

The 23-year-old will continue to add power to the club's engine room and aim to improve over the next couple of seasons as she enters the prime of her career.

“It's important to keep the momentum going with your bench players and Laikha offers that and more - going out there with a big desire to keep the energy levels high and provide a spark from the interchange,” Murphy added.

“Laikha worked extremely hard to get back playing consistent footy at the top grade and she is an important cog to our engine room alongside the likes of Shannon (Mato), Jess (Elliston) and Georgia (Hale).”

The last re-signing is Sarina Masaga. Masaga has been elevated to the Top 24 roster from the development list and featured in the club's final three games of the season in the outside backs.

“Sarina showed plenty of promise and potential in her first year of NRLW and I'm pleased to see her remain on the Gold Coast and joining our top-24 next season,” Murphy continued.

Embed from Getty Images