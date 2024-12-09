The Parramatta Eels NRLW have confirmed the arrival of a Black Ferns star as they attempt to regain a spot in the finals next season after a disappointing 2024.

Transitioning from rugby union to rugby league, Martha Mataele has joined the Eels on a two-year contract until at least the end of the 2026 NRLW season and will bring much-needed experience and skill to the roster.

Debuting in 2019 with Canterbury in New Zealand's provincial competition, she was a standout for the team and managed to score a try in every single match during their 2022 campaign.

Mataele (nee Lolohea) would then play for Matatu in Super Rugby Aupiki's inaugural season before moving to Perth and joining the Western Force - it was here that she was selected for the Black Ferns to face Australia.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Parramatta Eels and bringing my skills to rugby league,” said Mataele.

“The Eels are a growing force in the NRLW, and I'm excited to take on this new chapter in my career.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Parramatta Eels and leaving a legacy that inspires others to step up and take on new challenges.”

Born in New Zealand, she identifies as Tongan and also has Samoan and Fijian blood from her father's side and Italian on her mum's side.

“Martha is an exciting footballer who can light up the field with her speed and agility,” said Parramatta Eels Football General Manager Mark O'Neill.

“Her talent will add an extra attacking threat and strengthen our backline. We're excited to see her make an impact in the NRLW.”