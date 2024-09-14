The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) have confirmed the 40 contenders for the 2024 NRLW Players' Champion award that will be announced on October 6.
The list is comprised of four players from each team in the competition and are eligible to be nominated for the individual award.
“On behalf of the RLPA, I want to extend our congratulations to the 40 players from the NRLW competition who have been named Contenders for the prestigious Players' Champion award,” said Clint Newton, CEO of the RLPA.
“Being chosen as one of the four Contenders eligible for the Players' Champion by your club's leaders is a significant honour, reflecting your dedication and impact throughout what has been another great season of NRLW rugby league.
“These 40 players have played such a huge part in continuing to drive the NRLW forward as the premier women's code in our region. We are incredibly proud of their ability to showcase our great game to avid and new fans of our game, in our region and abroad.
“It is now up to all NRLW players to determine the Players' Champion, marking a profound acknowledgment from those who compete against her week in and week out.”
Brisbane Broncos NRLW
- Julia Robinson
- Keilee Joseph
- Chelsea Lenarduzzi
- Hayley Maddick
Canberra Raiders NRLW
- Simaima Taufa
- Sophie Holyman
- Chante Temara
- Mackenzie Wiki
Cronulla Sharks NRLW
- Brooke Anderson
- Tiana Penitani
- Annessa Biddle
- Quincy Dodd
Gold Coast Titans NRLW
- Evania Pelita
- Shannon Mato
- Georgia Hale
- Lauren Brown
Newcastle Knights NRLW
- Tamika Upton
- Shanice Parker
- Yasmin Clydsdale
- Laishon Albert-Jones
North Queensland Cowboys NRLW
- Tallisha Harden
- Jakiya Whitfeld
- Bree Chester
- Essay Banu
Parramatta Eels NRLW
- Abbi Church
- Elsie Albert
- Rory Owen
- Kennedy Cherrington
St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW
- Keele Brown
- Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa
- Alexis Tauaneai
- Kasey Reh
Sydney Roosters NRLW
- Isabelle Kelly
- Tarryn Aiken
- Amber Hall
- Olivia Kernick
Wests Tigers NRLW
- Sarah Togatuki
- Leianne Tufuga
- Rikeya Horne
- Christian Pio