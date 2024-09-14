The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) have confirmed the 40 contenders for the 2024 NRLW Players' Champion award that will be announced on October 6.

The list is comprised of four players from each team in the competition and are eligible to be nominated for the individual award.

“On behalf of the RLPA, I want to extend our congratulations to the 40 players from the NRLW competition who have been named Contenders for the prestigious Players' Champion award,” said Clint Newton, CEO of the RLPA.

“Being chosen as one of the four Contenders eligible for the Players' Champion by your club's leaders is a significant honour, reflecting your dedication and impact throughout what has been another great season of NRLW rugby league.

“These 40 players have played such a huge part in continuing to drive the NRLW forward as the premier women's code in our region. We are incredibly proud of their ability to showcase our great game to avid and new fans of our game, in our region and abroad.

“It is now up to all NRLW players to determine the Players' Champion, marking a profound acknowledgment from those who compete against her week in and week out.”

Brisbane Broncos NRLW

Julia Robinson

Keilee Joseph

Chelsea Lenarduzzi

Hayley Maddick

Canberra Raiders NRLW

Simaima Taufa

Sophie Holyman

Chante Temara

Mackenzie Wiki

Cronulla Sharks NRLW

Brooke Anderson

Tiana Penitani

Annessa Biddle

Quincy Dodd

Gold Coast Titans NRLW

Evania Pelita

Shannon Mato

Georgia Hale

Lauren Brown

Newcastle Knights NRLW

Tamika Upton

Shanice Parker

Yasmin Clydsdale

Laishon Albert-Jones

North Queensland Cowboys NRLW

Tallisha Harden

Jakiya Whitfeld

Bree Chester

Essay Banu

Parramatta Eels NRLW

Abbi Church

Elsie Albert

Rory Owen

Kennedy Cherrington

St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW

Keele Brown

Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa

Alexis Tauaneai

Kasey Reh

Sydney Roosters NRLW

Isabelle Kelly

Tarryn Aiken

Amber Hall

Olivia Kernick

Wests Tigers NRLW