NRLW superstars Kennedy and Rueben Cherrington have both agreed to new contracts ahead of the 2025 NRLW season.

Already signed for next season, NSW Sky Blues star Kennedy Cherrington has decided to extend her tenure with the Parramatta Eels NRLW until the end of the 2027 season.

Her younger sister and U19s NSW Blues representative Rueben Cherrington has also re-signed with the Eels for the next two seasons until 2026 after initially being off-contract and linked with a potential move to the Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW.

“We are absolutely delighted to have both Kennedy and Rueben re-sign with the Eels," Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

"They've shown exceptional skill on the field and bring an incredible energy and sense of unity to the squad.

"Despite suffering season-ending injuries in 2024, we're eager to see them back in action this year.

"Their professionalism, leadership, and passion for the club make them an ideal fit for the culture we're continuing to foster here at Parramatta."

Kennedy Cherrington said, “I'm beyond excited to remain with the Eels for the next few years."

"Having played for the Eels in their first NRLW season, this club feels like home, and I'm incredibly grateful for the support from the fans, my teammates, and the staff.

"There's a true sense of family here, and I'm looking forward to working hard under coach Steve Georgallis and helping contribute to the team's success.”

This was followed by comments from her younger sister Rueben Cherrington who was linked with a potential move to the Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW - the newest team in the competition.

“Re-signing with the Eels is such an exciting moment for me. My experience here has been incredible, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together as a team," Rueben said.

"The energy within the club is contagious, and I'm excited to continue building on that as we move forward.”