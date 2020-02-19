Sorry Melbourne and the Wests Tigers – no deal!

The NRL has officially torpedoed the proposed Harry Grant-Paul Momirovski player swap between the clubs due to a salary cap dispute.

It is believed that Rugby League Central informed the Storm they would be $15,000 over the salary cap if the trade took place.

Simply awaiting league approval, all signs pointed to the swap going ahead with both players touring the other club’s facilities and meeting with coaches Craig Bellamy and Michael Maguire.

The clubs were told they would receive an answer last week, however, the NRL Integrity Unit informed the Storm on Monday that the deal would not go through.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the Tigers will still look to attain Grant if he is given a release. But the Storm will not be getting Momirovski back.

Momirovski is reportedly closing in on a two-year extension to remain at the Tigers until the end of 2022.