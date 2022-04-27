Last season the average age in the NRL was 24.4. The Wests Tigers had the youngest average at 23.4 while the South Sydney Rabbitohs' took the title of the oldest team, with an average age of 25.3.

The NRL seemingly becomes younger and younger every year, with more young stars breaking through the ranks.

There are players one or two years into their careers who are arguably the best, or one of the best, players at their position.

With so much young talent across the league, and fullback quickly becoming the most important position in a team next to halfback, here are the five best fullbacks in the competition, aged 22 and under.