Last season the average age in the NRL was 24.4. The Wests Tigers had the youngest average at 23.4 while the South Sydney Rabbitohs' took the title of the oldest team, with an average age of 25.3.
The NRL seemingly becomes younger and younger every year, with more young stars breaking through the ranks.
There are players one or two years into their careers who are arguably the best, or one of the best, players at their position.
With so much young talent across the league, and fullback quickly becoming the most important position in a team next to halfback, here are the five best fullbacks in the competition, aged 22 and under.
5. Jayden Campbell - 22
Only playing ten games after debuting late last season and catching an injury in Round 3 this year, Campbell has been a standout in his time on the field.
With an intangible skill you can't quite place your finger on which leads to meaningless sayings like 'he's a real footy player', there is just something special about him.
In his ten career games, Campbell has five tries and four try assists while averaging 148 metres per game.
While he undoubtedly needs time to hone his craft and get stronger, the Gold Coast Titans are vastly better with him in the team.