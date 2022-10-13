The NRL will aim to make the most of the NRL's newest rivalry in 2023, with Wayne Bennett and The Dolphins set to meet the mentor's former club and local rivals the Brisbane Broncos at least twice in the new year.

Though the 2023 draw won't be revealed until some time after the World Cup, the Daily Telegraph's Sport Confidential has revealed that the NRL plans to have the teams face off within the first four rounds of the new season as they look to establish the rivalry early.

With the FIFA Women's World Cup affecting the availability of Suncorp Stadium in the later stages of the season, it's also believed that both meetings will take place before Round 17.

The Dolphins have requested a Round 1 debut against the Roosters at Suncorp Stadium in the hopes of paying homage to Easts and Redcliffe legend Arthur Beetson.

But the battle with Brisbane will be the headline clash of the early round fixtures given the multitude of narratives surrounding the encounter, led by the showdown between Bennett and his former protégé, current Broncos coach Kevin Walters.

Walters has previously welcomed the Dolphins' arrival in the NRL, refuting suggestions that the new team could diminish the Broncos standing in Brisbane by proclaiming it a great development for Queensland rugby league.

“I've got no problem (with another team),” Walters recently told the Daily Telegraph.

“I think it's great for the game, coaches and administration. The rivalry will be something else as well.

“The Dolphins will be great for Queensland rugby league.”