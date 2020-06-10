Kayln Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Perhaps his most complete game in first grade to date. Had the ball on a string in his sides upset victory over competition heavyweights the Canberra Raiders. Finished the game with a try, two assists and 278 running metres.

Edrick Lee (Newcastle Knights)

A try double and 200 running metres against a disappointing Canberra side. Benefited from a strong performance by Ponga.

Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Best makes it three from three from the Knights in this week’s selection. Scored two tries and set up two of his own in a strong performance by the 18-year-old.

Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks)

Ripped apart the Cowboys defence at will on Saturday night. Scored a try double and set up one of his own.

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Turning into one of the games premiere wingers with each passing week. Was credited with two try assists and ran for 208 metres with ball in hand.

Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Two try assists and a try as his side ran riot against a lacklustre Brisbane side.

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

Controlled the game from the outset. Powerful with both ball in hand and his kicking game.

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Came of age in his best game in first grade to date. Ran for a whopping 272 run metres, scoring a try and breaking seven tackles.

Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Back to his best after copping some criticism leading up to Friday’s clash against South Sydney. Was involved in everything and came out of nowhere to save a try out on the flank.

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Continues to emerge as one of the games most promising front rowers with another brilliant performance against the Wests Tigers. Provided plenty of go forward once more with over 200 running metres.

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Scored a double and provided plenty of second phase play with three offloads.

Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast Titans)

Scored a try, completed over 30 tackles and recorded three tackle breaks in an upset victory over Wests.

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Set up a try and scored one of his own in a man of the match performance.

Interchange:

14. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

15. Adam Elliot (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)

16. Matt Burton (Penrith Panthers)

17. Dale Finucane (Melbourne Storm)

18th Man: James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)