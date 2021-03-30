CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 27: Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors is tackled during the round three NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Warriors at GIO Stadium on March 27, 2021, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)
ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK
Fullback
Warriors
ROUND 3 STATS
1
Tries
10
Tackle Breaks
253
All Run Metres

Man of the Match as the Warriors edged Canberra in controversial fashion. Scored a try and ran over 250 metres with ball-in-hand.

XAVIER COATES
Wing
Broncos
ROUND 3 STATS
2
Tries
229
All Run Metres
9
Tackles Made

Two second-half tries saw his side put the Dogs to bed. Finished the game with 229 running metres.

HERBIE FARNWORTH
Centre
Broncos
ROUND 3 STATS
1
Try Assists
3
Line Breaks
269
All Run Metres

The promising Englishmen broke the game open a number of times with three line breaks and 270 run metres.

ZAC LOMAX
Centre
Dragons
ROUND 3 STATS
2
Tries
77
All Run Metres
4
Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries and kicked seven goals on his way to a 22-point haul against Manly.

BLAKE FERGUSON
Wing
Eels
ROUND 3 STATS
2
Tries
213
All Run Metres
4
Tackles Made

Two tries and seven tackle-breaks helped his side to a convincing victory over the Cronulla Sharks.

CODY WALKER
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 3 STATS
2
Tries
2
Line Breaks

Man of the Match in his side’s upset victory over the Sydney Roosters. Had his best game this season recording two tries and five tackle breaks.

MATT BURTON
Halfback
Panthers
ROUND 3 STATS
584
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

Controlled the tempo of the contest exceptionally well in the absence of Nathan Cleary. Finished the match with over 550 kicking metres as he helped his side upset the reigning premiers in the Grand Final rematch.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
Prop
Warriors
ROUND 3 STATS
175
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Scored the opening try of the contest as his side went on to mount a comeback after facing a 19-point deficit at half-time.

JOSH HODGSON
Hooker
Raiders
ROUND 3 STATS
42
Tackles Made
2
LB Assists
2
Try Assists

Was on the losing side of the scoreboard but was a standout in the defeat. Set up two tries with some crafty work from dummy-half and completed over 40 tackles in defence.

R. CAMPBELL-GILLARD
Prop
Eels
ROUND 3 STATS
162
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Since joining Parramatta, Reagan Campbell-Gillard has returned to the form which saw him represent New South Wales and he continues to impress. Scored a try and ran for 165 metres against Cronulla.

DAVID FIFITA
Second-Row
Titans
ROUND 3 STATS
25
Tackles Made
1
Tries
11
Tackle Breaks

Has been at his devastating best over the past two weekends of the competition. Ran roughshod over North Queensland’s left edge with 11 tackle breaks, 187 run metres and a try.

KURT CAPEWELL
Second-Row
Panthers
ROUND 3 STATS
43
Tackles Made
1
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and completed over 40 tackles in a gutsy victory over Melbourne.

TOHU HARRIS
Lock
Warriors
ROUND 3 STATS
4
Offloads
1
Try Assists
45
Tackles Made

Amongst the best forwards in the competition, Tohu Harris continues to inspire teammates. Ran for 129 metres, completed 45 tackles and was credited with a try assist.

Interchange:

14. Tyrone Peachey (Gold Coast Titans)

15. Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders)

16. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

17. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)