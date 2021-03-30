ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK

Fullback Warriors ROUND 3 STATS 1

Tries 10

Tackle Breaks 253

All Run Metres

Man of the Match as the Warriors edged Canberra in controversial fashion. Scored a try and ran over 250 metres with ball-in-hand.

XAVIER COATES

Wing Broncos ROUND 3 STATS 2

Tries 229

All Run Metres 9

Tackles Made

Two second-half tries saw his side put the Dogs to bed. Finished the game with 229 running metres.

HERBIE FARNWORTH

Centre Broncos ROUND 3 STATS 1

Try Assists 3

Line Breaks 269

All Run Metres

The promising Englishmen broke the game open a number of times with three line breaks and 270 run metres.

ZAC LOMAX

Centre Dragons ROUND 3 STATS 2

Tries 77

All Run Metres 4

Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries and kicked seven goals on his way to a 22-point haul against Manly.

BLAKE FERGUSON

Wing Eels ROUND 3 STATS 2

Tries 213

All Run Metres 4

Tackles Made

Two tries and seven tackle-breaks helped his side to a convincing victory over the Cronulla Sharks.

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 3 STATS 2

Tries 2

Line Breaks

Man of the Match in his side’s upset victory over the Sydney Roosters. Had his best game this season recording two tries and five tackle breaks.

MATT BURTON

Halfback Panthers ROUND 3 STATS 584

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Controlled the tempo of the contest exceptionally well in the absence of Nathan Cleary. Finished the match with over 550 kicking metres as he helped his side upset the reigning premiers in the Grand Final rematch.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

Prop Warriors ROUND 3 STATS 175

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Scored the opening try of the contest as his side went on to mount a comeback after facing a 19-point deficit at half-time.

JOSH HODGSON

Hooker Raiders ROUND 3 STATS 42

Tackles Made 2

LB Assists 2

Try Assists

Was on the losing side of the scoreboard but was a standout in the defeat. Set up two tries with some crafty work from dummy-half and completed over 40 tackles in defence.

R. CAMPBELL-GILLARD

Prop Eels ROUND 3 STATS 162

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Since joining Parramatta, Reagan Campbell-Gillard has returned to the form which saw him represent New South Wales and he continues to impress. Scored a try and ran for 165 metres against Cronulla.

DAVID FIFITA

Second-Row Titans ROUND 3 STATS 25

Tackles Made 1

Tries 11

Tackle Breaks

Has been at his devastating best over the past two weekends of the competition. Ran roughshod over North Queensland’s left edge with 11 tackle breaks, 187 run metres and a try.

KURT CAPEWELL

Second-Row Panthers ROUND 3 STATS 43

Tackles Made 1

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and completed over 40 tackles in a gutsy victory over Melbourne.

TOHU HARRIS

Lock Warriors ROUND 3 STATS 4

Offloads 1

Try Assists 45

Tackles Made

Amongst the best forwards in the competition, Tohu Harris continues to inspire teammates. Ran for 129 metres, completed 45 tackles and was credited with a try assist.

Interchange:

14. Tyrone Peachey (Gold Coast Titans)

15. Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders)

16. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

17. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)