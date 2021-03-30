Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Man of the Match as the Warriors edged Canberra in controversial fashion. Scored a try and ran over 250 metres with ball-in-hand.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Two second-half tries saw his side put the Dogs to bed. Finished the game with 229 running metres.
Centre
Try Assists
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
The promising Englishmen broke the game open a number of times with three line breaks and 270 run metres.
Centre
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Scored two tries and kicked seven goals on his way to a 22-point haul against Manly.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Two tries and seven tackle-breaks helped his side to a convincing victory over the Cronulla Sharks.
Five-Eighth
Tries
Line Breaks
Man of the Match in his side’s upset victory over the Sydney Roosters. Had his best game this season recording two tries and five tackle breaks.
Halfback
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Controlled the tempo of the contest exceptionally well in the absence of Nathan Cleary. Finished the match with over 550 kicking metres as he helped his side upset the reigning premiers in the Grand Final rematch.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored the opening try of the contest as his side went on to mount a comeback after facing a 19-point deficit at half-time.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
Was on the losing side of the scoreboard but was a standout in the defeat. Set up two tries with some crafty work from dummy-half and completed over 40 tackles in defence.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Since joining Parramatta, Reagan Campbell-Gillard has returned to the form which saw him represent New South Wales and he continues to impress. Scored a try and ran for 165 metres against Cronulla.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Has been at his devastating best over the past two weekends of the competition. Ran roughshod over North Queensland’s left edge with 11 tackle breaks, 187 run metres and a try.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and completed over 40 tackles in a gutsy victory over Melbourne.
Lock
Offloads
Try Assists
Tackles Made
Amongst the best forwards in the competition, Tohu Harris continues to inspire teammates. Ran for 129 metres, completed 45 tackles and was credited with a try assist.
Interchange:
14. Tyrone Peachey (Gold Coast Titans)
15. Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders)
16. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)
17. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)