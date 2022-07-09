Newcastle prop forward Dave Klemmer has escaped with just a fine after being sent off after the siren in last night's loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 40-28 win for the Bunnies was soured late in the contest by multiple scuffles, firstly between Klemmer and Keaon Koloamatangi, before things escalated in the matches final play.

The fiery prop was sent off by referee Todd Smith after 'reckless contact on the ground, direct to the head' of South Sydney club debutant Daniel Suluka-Fifita, sparking a late-game push-and-shove, leading to a Rabbitohs penalty goal to seal the match.

Klemmer has been charged with Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, meaning an early guilty plea will see the forward escape with a $1,000 fine, however, the figure will be upped to $1,500 if he opts to fight the charge and loses at the judiciary.

It ended a rollercoaster night for Klemmer, after the front-rower scored his first try for the Knights, despite closing in on the 100 game milestone for the Newcastle outfit.

Head coach Adam O'Brien missed the moment on his way down from the coaches box, however, said Klemmer addressed the side when he got downstairs.

"I think David’s already addressed it with his team-mates then. He’s apologised to them, and he’s got a high care-factor, ‘Klem’. He just put in close to 70-odd minutes, and he’s frustrated. He let his emotions probably take over there but he’s not Robinson Crusoe for that to happen. People get frustrated.”

The send off comes a week after Klemmer was sin-binned late in Newcastle's 38-12 home win over the Gold Coast Titans, where he was praised by Knights fans for rushing to Simi Sasagi's defence.

Latrell Mitchell and Thomas Burgess were both put on report during the heated contest, however neither have received a charge from the Match Review Committee.