The NRL have unveiled a new tournament for February, with the 2023 Pre-Season Challenge set to see all 17 NRL clubs and English Super League champions St Helens to compete for a $100,000 grand prize.

The Pre-Season Challenge will commence on Thursday, February 9 at Mt Smart Stadium with the Warriors hosting the Wests Tigers in Auckland, with all fixtures to come under a new points system.

Teams will receive 12 points for a win, six points for a draw and no points for a loss, however clubs can win bonus points by scoring five or more tries, making five or more line breaks and ten or more offloads in a match.

The team with the most points across the two rounds will be crowned champions, earning a $100,000 payday.

The Pre-Season Challenge will take place over two weeks, with squads limited to 28 players for the opening round of fixtures before being reduced to 26 players for the second week.

Teams will have unlimited interchanges at their disposal across both weeks.

St Helens will clash with St George Illawarra and Penrith across their trip down under.

“Having 18 teams and the added innovations, prize money and all matches televised live will create an exciting two weeks of football for fans,” NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo said in a league statement.

“The 2023 Pre-Season Challenge offers a new experience for Clubs, players and most importantly fans, ahead of another highly anticipated Telstra Premiership in 2023.

"Over two action packed weekends, we have traditional rivalry matches, the inclusion of St Helens, the Dolphins featuring in Pre-Season for the first time, the Charity Shield and World Club Challenge to look forward to.”

2023 Pre-Season Challenge Fixture

Round 1

Thursday, February 9

Warriors vs Tigers - 6:00pm, Mt Smart Stadium

Friday, February 10

Knights vs Sharks - 5:55pm, Industree Froup Stadium

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles - 8:00pm, Industree Group Stadium

Saturday, February 11

Panthers vs Eels - 6:00pm, BlueBet Stadium

Dragons vs Saints - 8:05pm, WIN Stadium

Sunday, February 12

Storm vs Roosters - 1:50pm, GMHBA Stadium

Raiders vs Bulldogs - 3:55pm, Ack Weyman Oval

Cowboys vs Dolphins - 6:00pm, Barlow Park

Broncos vs Titans - 8:05pm, Sunshine Coast Stadium

Round 2

Friday, February 17

Knights vs Eels - 5:55pm, Industree Froup Stadium

Roosters vs Sea Eagles - 8:00pm, Industree Froup Stadium

Saturday, February 18

Dragons vs Rabbitohs - 3:30pm, Glen Willow Oval

Panthers vs Saints - 6:00pm, BlueBet Stadium

Broncos vs Cowboys - 8:10pm, Sunshine Coast Stadium

Sunday, February 19

Warriors vs Storm - 12:50pm, Orangetheory Stadium

Tigers vs Raiders - 2:55pm, Belmore Sports Ground

Bulldogs vs Sharks - 5:00pm, Belmore Sports Ground

Dolphins vs Titans - 7:05pm, Kay Stadium