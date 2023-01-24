The NRL have unveiled a new tournament for February, with the 2023 Pre-Season Challenge set to see all 17 NRL clubs and English Super League champions St Helens to compete for a $100,000 grand prize.
The Pre-Season Challenge will commence on Thursday, February 9 at Mt Smart Stadium with the Warriors hosting the Wests Tigers in Auckland, with all fixtures to come under a new points system.
Teams will receive 12 points for a win, six points for a draw and no points for a loss, however clubs can win bonus points by scoring five or more tries, making five or more line breaks and ten or more offloads in a match.
The team with the most points across the two rounds will be crowned champions, earning a $100,000 payday.
The Pre-Season Challenge will take place over two weeks, with squads limited to 28 players for the opening round of fixtures before being reduced to 26 players for the second week.
Teams will have unlimited interchanges at their disposal across both weeks.
St Helens will clash with St George Illawarra and Penrith across their trip down under.
“Having 18 teams and the added innovations, prize money and all matches televised live will create an exciting two weeks of football for fans,” NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo said in a league statement.
“The 2023 Pre-Season Challenge offers a new experience for Clubs, players and most importantly fans, ahead of another highly anticipated Telstra Premiership in 2023.
"Over two action packed weekends, we have traditional rivalry matches, the inclusion of St Helens, the Dolphins featuring in Pre-Season for the first time, the Charity Shield and World Club Challenge to look forward to.”
2023 Pre-Season Challenge Fixture
Round 1
Thursday, February 9
Warriors vs Tigers - 6:00pm, Mt Smart Stadium
Friday, February 10
Knights vs Sharks - 5:55pm, Industree Froup Stadium
Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles - 8:00pm, Industree Group Stadium
Saturday, February 11
Panthers vs Eels - 6:00pm, BlueBet Stadium
Dragons vs Saints - 8:05pm, WIN Stadium
Sunday, February 12
Storm vs Roosters - 1:50pm, GMHBA Stadium
Raiders vs Bulldogs - 3:55pm, Ack Weyman Oval
Cowboys vs Dolphins - 6:00pm, Barlow Park
Broncos vs Titans - 8:05pm, Sunshine Coast Stadium
Round 2
Friday, February 17
Knights vs Eels - 5:55pm, Industree Froup Stadium
Roosters vs Sea Eagles - 8:00pm, Industree Froup Stadium
Saturday, February 18
Dragons vs Rabbitohs - 3:30pm, Glen Willow Oval
Panthers vs Saints - 6:00pm, BlueBet Stadium
Broncos vs Cowboys - 8:10pm, Sunshine Coast Stadium
Sunday, February 19
Warriors vs Storm - 12:50pm, Orangetheory Stadium
Tigers vs Raiders - 2:55pm, Belmore Sports Ground
Bulldogs vs Sharks - 5:00pm, Belmore Sports Ground
Dolphins vs Titans - 7:05pm, Kay Stadium