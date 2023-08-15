The NRL may still be months away from releasing fixtures for the 2024 season, but the first two games are believed to be locked in.

Last week it was revealed that the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles, Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters would be making their way to the United States of America, with Las Vegas to open the 2024 season.

It's understood that the partnership with the gaming capital of America is a five-year deal that will eventually see all 17 - and potentially 18 by that stage - teams make the trip across the Pacific Ocean.

While it will bring the start of the season forward a week and likely leave fewer games during the opening weekend on Australian soil, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the game's governing body have settled on who will be playing who during the first edition of the American NRL adventure.

The Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs, who have been long-term supporters of the trip across the Pacific, are set to face off in one match, while the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos will play in the other.

It's believed that the matches will be played on Saturday evening in Vegas, setting up a Sunday late morning and early afternoon fixture in Australia on either the first weekend in March or the last weekend in February, bringing the start of the season forward again after it had already been brought forward this year to accommodate 27 rounds of football.

If the games were to kick-off at 6pm and 8pm in Las Vegas, it would mean, at that time of year, games get underway at 1 and 3pm (AEDT).

The 2023 season kicked off on March 2, while the 2022 season kicked off on March 10. 2024 could get going as early as February 24, with the first games on Australian soil to then be played on the first weekend of March, as they were this year.

The Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles are likely to be the popular teams in the USA, with Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman to promote the teams, respectively, although the Broncos are understood to have the Irwin family on board to help promote their own cause.