The NRL has released the official revamped 2020 draw.

YOU CAN CHECK OUT THE DRAEW IN ITS ENTIRETY HERE, OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHO YOUR TEAM PLACES TWICE.

The season will resume on Thursday May 28 and will be a 20-round format, with the grand final to be held in Sydney on October 25.

The Dragons-Roosters Anzac match will now be played on August 6 in round 11 on the anniversary of the Battle of Lone Pine.

The Roosters-Raiders grand final rematch will be played in round 10 on a Thursday night.

The Eels have been handed one of the easiest draws, facing the Broncos, Wests Tigers, Penrith, the Bulldogs and Manly twice.



The Storm and Roosters have been given two of the toughest fixtures – with the reigning back-to-back premiers set to face the Storm, Broncos, Raiders and Dragons twice this year.

Melbourne will face the Rabbitohs, Roosters, Knights, Raiders and Sea Eagles twice.

The Titans and Warriors also copped surprisingly tough draws for teams that finished on the bottom of the ladder – they will each play the Sharks and Raiders twice.

Gold Coast also doubles up against the Broncos, Cowboys and Dragons twice, while the Warriors play the Panthers, Knights and Sea Eagles twice.

WHO YOUR TEAM PLAYS TWICE IN 2020

BRISBANE BRONCOS

Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs

CANBERRA RAIDERS

Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, St. George Illawarra

CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN BULLDOGS

Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, St. George Illawarra Dragons, Manly Sea Eagles

CRONULLA-SUTHERLAND SHARKS

St. George Illawarra Dragons, Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors, North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers

GOLD COAST TITANS

Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, St. George Illawarra Dragons, Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys

MANLY WARRINGAH SEA EAGLES

Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, New Zealand Warriors

MELBOURNE STORM

Newcastle Knights, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Melbourne Storm, North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors, Wests Tigers

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, Gold Coast Titans

PARRAMATA EELS

Brisbane Broncos, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Wests Tigers, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers

PENRITH PANTHERS

Wests Tigers, New Zealand Warriors, North Queensland Cowboys, Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, Parramatta Eels

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS

Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos

ST. GEORGE ILLAWARRA

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, Sydney Roosters, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders

SYDNEY ROOSTERS

South Sydney Rabbitohs, St. George Illawarra, Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm

WESTS TIGERS

Penrith Panthers, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Newcastle Knights