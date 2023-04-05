Rugby league prodigy Isaiya Katoa has praised the decision of Joseph Suaalii whilst insisting he will never close the door on representing the All Blacks.

Growing up playing both rugby league and union, Katoa received offers from the NRL and Super Rugby before agreeing on a three-year deal with the Dolphins.

At the same time, the halfback was representing the Australian Schoolboys, leading Barker College to win the Combined Associated Schools premiership to claim the Henry Plume Shield.

It was here when Katoa was approached with an offer from the ACT Brumbies in the Super Rugby. Fortunately for the NRL, he decided to turn down the offer.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Katoa insists there was no way he would ever close the door on a future in rugby union or representing the New Zealand All Blacks.

"I'd never close out the opportunity to play rugby union because I grew up playing rugby union. It was the first sport I played," Katoa declared.

"I haven't had any contact with Eddie [Jones]. I had a bit of exposure with the Brumbies last year, and it was good to see the professional systems in place with rugby union and compare them to the professional systems in place in rugby league."

"Who knows, maybe down the line ... but it would definitely be with New Zealand. I was born in New Zealand and spent my first nine or 10 years in New Zealand. All I wanted to be was an All Black. I'd never close that door."

In the same interview with the Herald, he also revealed that he wants his friend Joseph Suaalii to be happy no matter what sport code he plays.

"I'm so glad for Joey, and either code he plays he was going to be a superstar," said Katoa.

"We spoke after my debut [in round one], he was happy for me, and actually apologised to me for jamming me in the first half when we played."

"He's one of the most genuine and humble guys you will meet."

Locked into his current contract until the end of 2025, rugby union clubs and fans will have to wait another three years if they want to gain his signature.

Even though he won't be available, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has made it known that he will be keeping an eye on all talent playing in Australia, including Katoa.

Katoa will have a difficult challenge this week as he will need to step up in the absence of Anthony Milford and Sean O'Sullivan.

Instead, he will be paired with Kodi Nikorima in the halves for the first time in his career in a regular season game. In what will be his third halves partner in just four games.