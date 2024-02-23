All 16 teams for Week 2 of the NRL's 2024 pre-season challenge have been confirmed.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters
When: Friday, February 23, 6pm (AEDT)
Venue: Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
South Sydney Rabbitohs
1. Braidon Burns 2. Leon Te Hau 3. Adam Christensen 4. Leonard Skelton 5. Jude Saldanha 6. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 7. Jarrett Subloo 8. Brock Gray 9. Ryan Gray 17. Tyson Hodge 12. Nicholas Halalilo 18. Kaylen Miller 20. Louis Grossemy
Interchange: 10. Yileen Gordon 11. Maila Aluni-Chanfoon 13. Matthew French 14. CJ Mundine 15. Cade Maloney 16. Chase Chapman 19. Noah Reed 21. Aiden Doolan
Sydney Roosters
1. Callum Gromek 2. Alexander Young 3. Kyron Fekitoa 4. Ethan Clark-Wood 5. Turoa Williams 6. Coby Thomas 7. Joseph Whitikama Temara Taipari 8. Xavier Va'a 9. Tyler Moriarty 10. Dylan Napa 11. Corey Ross 12. Meli Nasau 13. Salesi Foketi
Interchange: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Tayson Fakaosi 16. Zac Saddler 17. Taylor Losalu 18. Harrison McKeon 19. Sione Vaenuku 20. Alan Holten 21. Emery Jolliffe 22. Michael Coleman
Referee: Ashley Klein