Male NRL players have agreed to put their CBA protests on hold for the opening week of the pre-season challenge, but have warned the competition that they aren't afraid to take further action in the near future.

As the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) talks continue to drag out, it was revealed earlier in the week that player's had been told to delay kick-off times, cover the NRL logo with tape and refused to do any external media commitments this weekend in the first phase of their protest.

However, it appears their decision has been momentarily backtracked due to some progression in the women's CBA, a major factor between the two parties, which has momentarily delayed the player's action.

Between the nine pre-season challenge clashes as well as the NRL All Stars clash, close to 500 male first-grade players are set to take the field this weekend.

The RLPA released a statement late in the week detailing the latest progression.

"Great progress was made on the women's CBA in negotiating meetings this week," the statement read.

"It is for this reason that players have chosen to put a hold on further activations but continue to be ready. "We still require formal commitments from the NRL that genuine progress was made in key areas, with the priority on the women's CBA. "Our game is for the fans, and players are fans themselves. "If the progress made is walked back on, then players have no choice but to press forward." While a strike is still on the cards if further progress isn't made soon, it leaves the remaining seven games this weekend free to go ahead without interruptions.