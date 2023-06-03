Sydney is understood to be in line to retain the hosting rights for the NRL Grand Final, with rivalling cities set to miss out on 2023's season decider.

The NRL Grand Final has been held at Stadium Australia for all but one season since 1999, with the 2021 encounter between Penrith and South Sydney hosted at Suncorp Stadium due to the impact of the COVID pandemic.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances, the change in venue has led to the door being left ajar for states like Queensland to again poach the NRL Grand Final in the future.

Victoria is often seen as the third chasing suitor, however, Sydney's firm grip on the hosting rights is reportedly on the verge of being confirmed for 2023.

According to News Corp, the NSW Government is nearing an agreed deal that will see the state's capital city host the NRL Grand Final on the first day of October.

The publication has suggested that multimillion-dollar bids from Queensland and Victoria are set to be knocked back in favour of NSW, with a decision coming as early as next week.

The deal in question will be for no longer than one year, with the NRL set to open another bidding war for the 2024 hosting rights

On track for a third successive premiership, Penrith are seen as the favourites to take out the 2023 title ahead of fellow 2021 grand finalists South Sydney. Victorian representatives Melbourne and Queensland powerhouse Brisbane are also among the favoured clubs to go deep into the season.