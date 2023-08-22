The NRL have confirmed Grant Atkins has been demoted from his on-field role for Round 26 in the men's competition.
Atkins was in charge of the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs clash last weekend which at one point saw the Knights awarded a try on what was the eighth tackle.
The NRL's head of football on Monday said it was a "simple refereeing error", offering no mistake for the howler.
Atkins has paid for it with his spot, with Liam Kennedy his on-field replacement this weekend. Atkins will be limited to a single game in the bunker between the Cowboys and Dolphins.
Elsewhere, Ben Cummins will take charge of the critical clash between the Panthers and Eels, while the other games with major finals ramifications, being the Roosters and Tigers, the Raiders and Broncos, and the Knights and Sharks, will be controlled by Todd Smith, Adam Gee and Ashley Klein respectively.
Here are all the appointments for this weekend's action.
NRL Round 26
Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern
New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson
FOOTY NEWS
The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua
Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch
Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: TBC
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Ben Teague
NRLW Round 6
Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Cameron Paddy
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Tom Stindl
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Nick Beashel and Tom Cambourn
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Nick Beashel
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy
Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Mitch Currie
Touch judges: Jake Sutherland and Billy Greatbatch
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Dillan Wells
Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Touch judges: Jack Ebert and Jack Klein
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Jack Ebert
Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson
Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Billy Greatbatch
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Cameron Mitchell