The NRL have confirmed Grant Atkins has been demoted from his on-field role for Round 26 in the men's competition.

Atkins was in charge of the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs clash last weekend which at one point saw the Knights awarded a try on what was the eighth tackle.

The NRL's head of football on Monday said it was a "simple refereeing error", offering no mistake for the howler.

Atkins has paid for it with his spot, with Liam Kennedy his on-field replacement this weekend. Atkins will be limited to a single game in the bunker between the Cowboys and Dolphins.

Elsewhere, Ben Cummins will take charge of the critical clash between the Panthers and Eels, while the other games with major finals ramifications, being the Roosters and Tigers, the Raiders and Broncos, and the Knights and Sharks, will be controlled by Todd Smith, Adam Gee and Ashley Klein respectively.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend's action.

NRL Round 26

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern

New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Jarrod Cole

Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Nick Morel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Nick Pelgrave

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: TBC

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Dan Schwass

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Jon Stone

Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Damian Brady

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Ben Teague

NRLW Round 6

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Cameron Paddy

Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Luke Saldern

Standby touch judge: Tom Stindl

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Nick Beashel and Tom Cambourn

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Nick Beashel

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Mitch Currie

Touch judges: Jake Sutherland and Billy Greatbatch

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Dillan Wells

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Touch judges: Jack Ebert and Jack Klein

Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond

Standby referee: Jack Ebert

Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Billy Greatbatch

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Cameron Mitchell