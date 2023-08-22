NRL Rd 11 - Raiders v Eels
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 13: Refere Grant Atkins puts a player on report during the round 11 NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels at GIO Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The NRL have confirmed Grant Atkins has been demoted from his on-field role for Round 26 in the men's competition.

Atkins was in charge of the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs clash last weekend which at one point saw the Knights awarded a try on what was the eighth tackle.

The NRL's head of football on Monday said it was a "simple refereeing error", offering no mistake for the howler.

Atkins has paid for it with his spot, with Liam Kennedy his on-field replacement this weekend. Atkins will be limited to a single game in the bunker between the Cowboys and Dolphins.

Elsewhere, Ben Cummins will take charge of the critical clash between the Panthers and Eels, while the other games with major finals ramifications, being the Roosters and Tigers, the Raiders and Broncos, and the Knights and Sharks, will be controlled by Todd Smith, Adam Gee and Ashley Klein respectively.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend's action.

NRL Round 26

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern

New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

FOOTY NEWS

Straight to your inbox!

The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: TBC

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Ben Teague

NRLW Round 6

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Cameron Paddy
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Tom Stindl

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Nick Beashel and Tom Cambourn
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Nick Beashel
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Mitch Currie
Touch judges: Jake Sutherland and Billy Greatbatch
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Dillan Wells

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Touch judges: Jack Ebert and Jack Klein
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Jack Ebert
Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Billy Greatbatch
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Cameron Mitchell