North Queensland Cowboys and Toa Samoa second rower Luciano Leilua is likely to miss the Rugby League World Cup after the NRL elected to apply the no-fault stand-down rule for an alleged incident earlier this week.

Leilua was charged by earlier this week by New South Wales Police with common assault (domestic violence related) and intentionally or recklessly destroy/damage property (domestic violence related) for an incident which occurred on Monday.

The NRL have confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon that the Rugby League World Cup recognise the no fault stand down rule.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) is aware that New South Wales Police have charged Luciano Leilua with common assault (domestic violence related) and intentionally or recklessly destroy/damage property (domestic violence related) following an alleged incident on Monday 3 October 2022," the NRL wrote in a statement.

"The NRL has advised the North Queensland Cowboys that Luciano Leilua is subject to a No-Fault Stand Down condition under the NRL Rules.

"The decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player.

"The discretionary No-Fault Stand Down condition has been applied in this instance as the criminal charges involve allegations that the player has acted violently in relation to a female.

"Under the condition, the player is not permitted to participate as a player in the NRL competition or any representative competitions. The No-Fault Stand Down condition is recognised by the Rugby League World Cup."

The Samoan squad have already flown to England, with Leilua due to face court on October 11, just four days before the tournament starts.

The alleged incident has left Leilua reportedly upset, and the second rower has confirmed he will be fighting the charge.

“I can confirm that Mr Leilua denies any wrongdoing and will be defending these matters vehemently,” Tabchouri told the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this week.

“Mr Leilua has never been charged with any matters of violence in the past and is upset by allegations that have been made against him, as he is opposed to violence of any type. It is not in his nature.”