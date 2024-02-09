Several NRL legends will lace up the boots once again for the second showcase of the international Legends of League versus the Townsville All Stars match.

Promoting the importance of exercise, mental health and Rheumatic Heart Disease, the match on March 9 will occur on the final day of a four-day tour that will see the players visit school clinics and clubs and appear in social events.

With a squad of nearly 4500 games of NRL experience, the international Legends of League team will be headlined by the State of Origin stars of yesteryear.

Matt Bowen, Sam Thaiday, Ben Hannant, Brent Tate and John Hopoate have been announced to be in the squad and are the most recognisable players to be named.

Both teams will be eager to walk away with the win after last year's encounter ended in a 44-all draw at Townsville Sports Reserve.

“I was lucky enough to play last year against these fellas last year,” he said via The Townsville Bulletin.

“The camaraderie brings me back. You miss some of these boys you don't see often and it's great to see that they're being involved in these games to see what life after footy has brought them.

"It's even better to catch up during the week to visit schools and the game is really just the icing on the cake.”

“I've seen some of the names on the list and they've only just retired recently,” Bowen added.

“It'll be a good hit-out. It's not for sheep stations but I have no doubt Townsville will put out a good team.”

International Legends of League Squad

Matt Bowen, Sam Thaiday, Ben Hannant, John Hopoate, Antonio Winterstein, Alex Glenn, Brent Tate, Craig Wilson, Tom Learoyd-Lahrs, Russell Bawden, Neville Costigan, Kevin Campion, Noel Goldthorpe, Craig Teevan, Terry Matterson, Jaiman Lowe, Peter Gill

Townsville All Stars Squad

Mick Rose, Darren Bennett, Chey Bird, Nat Bowman, Scott Gibson, Mitch Seri, Matt Groves, Damien Lynch, Lee McLean, Todd Cockburn, Kurt Olsen, Scott Dowd, Barrett Wherry, Clint King, Quentin Kersh, David Ackers, Colin Wilkie, Beven Heuir, Glenn Butler, Adam Shaw, Jeff Linton, Brad Coey-Braddon, Christopher Faust. Coach: Kevin Marty