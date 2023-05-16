Balmain Tigers and NSW legend Steve Roach has announced his belief that Nicho Hynes should make his debut in State of Origin for Game 1.

However, 'Blocker' is not thinking at five-eighth and rather believes Hynes should feature off the bench as a utility.

“When you look at strong personalities, Cleary for mine is out and out probably in the top two players in the competition and he runs the show at Origin," Roach said on Triple M.

“He's probably been improving at Origin level and Luai has been his partner."

“The way I think, I would go for Luai and probably would (have Hynes on the bench).”

Explaining the importance of winning game I and how hard the occasion is for debutants Roach believes it is a "gamble" to include Hynes in the team at all.

“Because of his control and he's untried in that arena, we know how big the first game is to win," Roach said.

“To throw someone into that arena in a must-win game in Origin I. I wouldn't be surprised if Freddy (Brad Fittler) goes with him on the bench.”

Believing that Cleary's origin development is still progressing is a key factor for Roach as to why Luai should stay in the six jersey.

The origin squad will be announced within a week, giving us a chance to see who is winning the battle for the five-eighth position.