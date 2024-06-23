The NRL Match Review Committee has released its charges from Round 16, with eight players pinged for various offences.

The Warriors' Marata Niukore has been charged with a careless high tackle on Gold Coast Titan Keano Kini in the 14th minute, resulting in a $1,000 fine with an early plea or $1,500 if guilty at the panel.

Fellow Warrior Te Maire Martin was cited for dangerous contact with Titan Phillip Sami in the 25th minute, facing the same penalty.

The Titans' Jayden Campbell committed dangerous contact on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the 28th minute and was then the subject of a dangerous throw from Warrior Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the 53rd minute, who has been charged. Both face a $1,000 fine with an early plea, or $1,500 if found guilty.

Sam Walker of the Roosters was penalised for a careless high tackle on Bulldog Jacob Kiraz in the 13th minute, incurring a $1,000 fine with an early plea.

Walker's centre teammate Fetalaiga Junior Pauga was charged with a reckless high tackle on the Dogs' Connor Tracey in the 73rd minute, resulting in a suspension of four matches with an early plea or five matches if found guilty. Tracey was rendered unconscious immediately after the contact and will miss the Bulldogs' next match against the Cronulla Sharks.

Sea Eagle Karl Lawton was charged with dangerous contact on Rabbitohs Taane Milne in the 17th minute, with a fine of $1,000 with an early plea, or $1,500 if guilty.

Souths' Jack Wighton was involved in a careless high tackle on Ben Condon in the 64th minute, his second offence, leading to a $1,800 fine with an early plea or $2,500 if guilty.