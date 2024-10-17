After 15 seasons and 232 games in various competitions, utility back Kevin Naiqama has confirmed his retirement from rugby league, which saw him honoured at the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Naiqama's career saw him play for the Newcastle Knights (2010-13), Penrith Panthers (2014), Wests Tigers (2015-18), St Helens RLFC (2019-21), Sydney Roosters (2022) and most recently the Huddersfield Giants (2023-24).

Scoring 113 tries and 416 points in the process, he also played 24 international matches for Fiji and is the brother of former NRL and Fiji outside back Wes Naiqama.

His career also saw him win to Super League titles and one Challenge Cup with St Helens RLFC.

Born in Sutherland, New South Wales, the journeyman was sensationally linked with a return to the NRL before he was honoured at the 2024 NRL Grand Final alongside several other retiring players.

Less than a month ago, reports indicated that he was considering returning to the Newcastle Knights on a second-tier deal which would have seen him make a full circle return to the club he debuted with.