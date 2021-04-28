The NRL has handed an unnamed Parramatta player a breach notice and a $5,000 fine for allegedly bringing the game into disrepute.

The player was filmed performing an intimate act in a public location, with footage of the incident arising onto social media and public channels last week.

The NRL have stated that they are offering welfare and assistance for the player in question after they were illegally filmed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the NRL revealed the player breached the league’s image policy.

“All players are public figures and have a responsibility to ensure their actions do not risk damaging the brand and reputation of the game. In this circumstance, the NRL believes the player failed in that responsibility,” the statement read.

“The NRL accepts the player is the alleged victim of an illegally filmed video and is offering both welfare support and assistance if he wishes to pursue criminal action against the individual who filmed the video.

“The NRL has determined the player did not breach any other NRL rule nor is there any complaint about the conduct of the player.

“The player has 5 days to respond to the NRL Breach Notice.”