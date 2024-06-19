Here are the most interesting picks by position, cutting straight to the chase.

Hookers

Damien Cook ($714,000) stands out among the hookers with the highest upside based on recent form. He's available for rounds 16 and 19, although he will miss round 17. The main concern with Cook is the potential for reduced minutes if the South Sydney Rabbitohs fall out of the finals race, but his form makes him a top consideration.

Reed Mahoney, priced at $711,000, is a reliable choice. Known for his super high tackle count, Mahoney offers stability in your lineup. While he does miss a few tackles, his role in an improving Bulldogs team remains solid, making him a dependable option.

Api Koroisau, at a discounted $572,000, benefits from the Tigers' favourable bye schedule. He has the potential to average 50 points from here on out. However, the Tigers' struggles with missing players could impact his performance. Despite this, Koroisau presents good value for NRL Fantasy managers.

Jake Simpkin, priced at $296,000, has recently signed with Manly and is expected to replace Croker in a big-minute role. If he secures 80 minutes, Simpkin could average close to 50 points. However, there's a risk that Gordon Chan Kum Tong might steal some of his minutes, which Fantasy managers should keep an eye on.

Forwards

Addin Fonua-Blake ($765,000) offers try-scoring upside with a solid average of 57 points. He has a good matchup against a vulnerable Titans side missing several players. However, there's some risk as his minutes seem to be declining, which could impact his scoring potential.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

Prop Warriors 2024 SEASON AVG 178.2

All Run Metres 0.5

Tries 4.1

Tackle Breaks

Stefano Utoikamanu ($674,000) stands to benefit from a Tigers side missing key players like Klemmer, Papali'i, and Bateman. He scored over 80 points last week, but there's concern about whether he's a full-blown keeper. His performance in the next rounds will be crucial in determining his value.

Second-Rowers

David Fifita is simply a must-have option. His form and consistency make him an essential pick for any Fantasy team.

DAVID FIFITA

Second-row Titans 2024 SEASON AVG 24.4

Tackles Made 0.4

Tries 6.3

Tackle Breaks

Kelma Tuilagi has to be sold, as he's facing six weeks on the sidelines, making him a non-viable option for the upcoming rounds.

Halves

Jahrome Hughes and Shaun Johnson are the two best halves options, both priced around $750,000. Johnson boasts a better peak average of around 65, but Hughes is in better form and scoring well while Munster is out. Both are solid picks depending on your team's needs.

Centres

Herbie Farnworth ($707,000) and Joey Manu ($688,000) are the two best options at centre. Farnworth has the better bye schedule, covering rounds 16 and 19, while Manu offers dual position coverage with centre and winger/fullback, providing valuable flexibility for your team.

RELATED: Dolphins star sizzles in new campaign for iconic brand

Wing/Fullbacks

You can consider several options at WFB this week. James Tedesco ($708,000) is the hottest of the bunch, consistently delivering high scores. Ryan Papenhuyzen returns this week and, at $573,000, presents a risky but potentially rewarding option, especially with a strong Storm side behind him. Jayden Campbell remains good value at $559,000, covering rounds 16 and 19, though his role is uncertain if he keeps playing at six. Jordan Rapana is a wild card at $496,000, but I'm tipping he scores 80+ this week in a thrilling match against the Tigers.

JORDAN RAPANA

Winger Raiders 2024 SEASON AVG 0.3

Tries 160.7

All Run Metres 6.1

Tackles Made

These insights should help you make informed decisions for Round 16, maximising your NRL Fantasy team's performance. Happy trading!